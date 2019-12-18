Christmas box-office: All you need to know about the 4 Malayalam releases this week

Mollywood

Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Trance’ and Mohanlal’s ‘Big Brother’ have been postponed to next year.

There should have been two more big names on the list, but with some producers choosing to postpone, the Christmas Malayalam releases (on December 20) have come down to four important ones. As of now Fahadh Faasil’s Trance and Mohanlal’s Big Brother are expected to release next year.

Prathi Poovankozhy: Literally, the title translates to ‘The accused is a rooster’, but there’s more to the film than that. Actor Manju Warrier has joined hands with director Rosshan Andrrews, who had brought her back to acting after a gap of 14 years, with the film How old are you. Manju plays a saleswoman, and from the trailer, she's a very bold character. A crime has happened and the police are on the case, with actor Saiju Kurup playing the cop. Anusree and Alencier play Manju’s mates. Director Rosshan makes his acting debut, apparently as the antagonist in the film. The film is written by Unni R.

Watch: ‘Prathi Poovenkozhi’ trailer shows Manju Warrier in another bold avatar

Driving License: The film is reportedly based on some true incidents circling a superstar and his fan. Prithviraj plays the superstar called Hareendran, who is crazy about cars. Suraj Venjaramoodu plays a vehicle inspector who is a huge fan of Hareendran. Deepti Sati plays the female lead. Miya George and Lalu Alex also play important roles. The film, written by Sachy, is directed by Lal Jr. Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen are producing the film under their respective banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Veliya Perunnal: Actor Shane Nigam, who has been involved in a controversy, announced the release of his film Valiya Perunnal, earlier this month. Due to an ongoing tussle with film producers, his movies had been stalled for a while. But Valiya Perunnal, directed by Dimal Dennis, will release on Friday, with Shane in the lead. He plays a disco dancer in this entertainer that comes with the tagline 'Festival of Sacrifice'. The trailer shows that the film was shot like an '80s movie, right from the opening credits to the shots that appear to crack in places the way old films do. Himika Bose plays the female lead and the supporting cast includes Soubin Shahir, Joju George and Alencier.

Thrissur Pooram: The trailer of this Jayasurya starrer came a week ago and suggests an action-packed film. Jayasurya plays the tough Mullu Giri, a man to be wary of. From the trailer, it appears the film is full of stunt sequences, apart from the few scenes involving the female lead of the film, Swathy Reddy. The film is directed by Rajesh Mohanan. The story, screenplay and music are by music composer Ratheesh Vega. Producer Vijay Babu has earlier said it is a Thrissur-based mass film.

Watch: Trailer of Jayasurya’s ‘Thrissur Pooram’ suggests an action-packed film