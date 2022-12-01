Christian group in Bengaluru seeks police protection to sing carols

In order to protect churches throughout the state from attacks over the holiday season, members of Akhila Bharath Cristha Mahasabha asked the state police chief to provide security.

Members of Akhila Bharath Cristha Mahasabha on Wednesday, November 30 approached the Director General and Inspector General of Police seeking police protection for peaceful celebrations of Christmas. A delegation headed by Prajwal Swamy S, Founder President of the Mahasabha asked the state police chief to provide security to the community and protect churches throughout the state from attacks over the holiday season.

Nayomi Gracy, President of Women’s wing of Akhila Bharath Cristha Mahasabha told TNM that the Christian community has been a target of violence since the anti-conversion law was passed. “From December 1 till the new year, we will celebrate Christmas by visiting houses and singing carols. Given the current scenario, Christians are wary of taking part in carol singing and making late-night visits to church members' homes out of fear that they would come under attack.”

She further added that they approached the Director General and Inspector General of Police to give the district police chiefs and jurisdictional police stations the appropriate instructions to ensure required protection.

Earlier in January, TNM had reported that even before the anti-conversion law came into effect at least 13 Christian believers in Karnataka were booked by the state police in 2021. The police also filed 11 cases against mobs disrupting prayer meetings. While eight of the Christian believers accused of ‘outraging religious feelings’ were arrested and faced jail time, the members of the mob did not face police action.