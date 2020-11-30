Choreographer Sandy plays a cop in his debut film

Touted to be a horror-thriller, this film is being directed by Chandru and also stars debutant Shruti in the lead role.

Flix Kollywood

Well-known choreographer Sandy is all set to make his acting debut. Touted to be a horror-thriller, this film is being directed by Chandru and stars Sandy and debutant Shruti in the lead roles with Reshma Pasupuleti, Mime Gopi, Saravanan and Rama in pivotal roles. Recently, the shooting of this film happened at a house in Mangadu where the team had shot a gruesome death scene. Reports are that Sandy was spotted in police uniform at the shooting spot along with Reshma Pasupuleti and Rama.

In an interview to the Times of India, director Chandru had said, “This is my debut film. I have always been passionate about films and have been trying out my luck in the industry for a while. Eventually, my sister decided to produce my film. This is a time-based horror film. I am launching Sandy as a hero and this will be an interesting role. We are shooting the film in Chennai, and most of the shoot is happening inside a house.” The director also pointed out that his team is technically strong. He also lauded cinematographer Sathish for working magic with his lens.

On working in this film as a hero for the first time, Sandy had said that it is a complete horror film. He added that so far film buffs have seen him playing lighter roles but in this flick, he will be seen in an all-new avatar. The choreographer turned actor also said that the film has come out very well so far.

Shruthi, who is also making her acting debut with this untitled film, has said that she is excited. Revealing about her character, the newbie said that she plays a soft-spoken girl coming from a humble background.

With the shooting going on in full swing, the team is expected to complete the schedules by this year-end, say sources.

Choreographer Sandy's life is one of the success stories of people who have emerged from the street to small screen to silver screen. Sandy has choreographed Superstar Rajinikanth's introduction song and climax song of director Pa Ranjith's Kaala. Sandy participated in the famous reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil (Season 3), which is hosted by Kamal Haasan. He was one of the star contestants of the season and emerged as the second runner-up.

Content provided by Digital Native