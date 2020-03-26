Choreographer Raju Sundaram set to direct Sharwanand’s next

The film is touted to be a romantic comedy.

Flix Tollywood

Ace choreographer Raju Sundaram turned director with the Tamil film Aegan that had Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead. After more than 11 years, he is now set to return as director.

Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film will have Sharwanand in the lead role. Raju Sundaram had apparently narrated the script to him in early 2019. However, the project got delayed due to various reasons. Initially, Raju was set to make his debut with this project in Telugu, but now the project is being made in Tamil.

Ramabrahmam Sunkara will be bankrolling the project under his banner AK Entertainments. The groundwork to get this untitled film is on and the shooting is expected to begin later this year.

Sharwanand is a busy actor these days juggling between many projects. His last film release was Jaanu, the remake of the hit Tamil movie 96. The film released on February 7 to lukewarm response. He will be soon wrapping up shooting for his film titled Sreekaram, which will go into the post-production mode. On the occasion of its lead star’s birthday recently, the makers released the first glimpse of the film, which created the right buzz.

Priyanka Arul Mohan is playing the female lead in this entertainer. B Kishore Reddy is directing the film for which Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues. The technical crew of this flick includes Mickey J Meyer for music, Yuvaraj for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing. Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta are producing Sreekaram under the banner 14 Reels Plus.

Sharwanand also has another project titled Keeravani. It is a multi-starrer that will have the Malayalam star Mammootty in the lead role as well as Prabhu, Suman, Jayapradha, Shobana, Seetha, MS Narayana, Brahmanandam and others in supporting roles. Venkat PS is helming the project with Pulleti Durga Mohan and Kotturi Nataraj producing it. MS Chandra has been roped in to compose the tunes for this action entertainer.

(Content provided by Digital Native)