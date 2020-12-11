Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza suffers heart attack, in ICU

According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old director is in the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital.

Flix Health

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza was rushed to hospital on Friday after suffering a heart attack. The filmmaker underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital here and "is doing fine," confirmed a family friend. According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old is in the Intensive Care Unit.

"On Friday morning Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control," Remo's friend Mahesh Kukreja told IANS. Mahesh Kukreja is Remo's partner on the BLive Music label and together they released a video called 'Log Kya Kahenge', last month.

As the news about the Dance India Dance judge and ABCD filmmakerâ€™s illness circulated, there were concerns expressed on social media.

Remo made a place for himself in the film industry after choreographing for films like Chameli, Dhoom, 36 China Town and Rock On! among others. He transitioned from choreographer to filmmaking with F.A.L.T.U and later helmed ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013), ABCD 2 (2015) and Race 3 (2018). His last directorial was Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

He had also expressed the desire to make a film on the late choreographer Saroj Khan. "We had a long conversation and she said, "kabhi mere upar biopic koi banaye, to tu hi banana, kyunki tu dance aur struggle do hi samajhta hai (if someone were to make by biopic, you do it because you know the struggle as well as dance'," Remo had told IANS.












