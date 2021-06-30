Gaming

Choosing a Career in the Indian Online Gaming Industry

Itâ€™s undeniable that many people have sought gaming as a source of refuge and stress-relief over the past few years. Ever since the 80s, commercial gaming has become one of the most lucrative industries in the world. The world of online gaming has become so broad and so diverse. It spans numerous gaming devices, genres, franchises, and titles. The popularity of gaming has only become more and more influential as technology has developed over the years. For most people, gaming is seen as a perfectly innocent and enjoyable pastime that one can engage in for a momentary escape from the harsh stresses and realities of everyday life.

However, thatâ€™s not the only thing that gaming provides society. Again, gaming has risen to become one of the most lucrative industries in the world. Not only has it generated billions of dollarsâ€™ worth of revenue, it has also generated countless jobs and career opportunities for people all over the world. Itâ€™s now perfectly possible for people to pursue a career in gaming. In fact, the industry is as open as it has ever been. If youâ€™re someone who is passionate about gaming and youâ€™re looking to manifest your love for the hobby into an actual career, there are many routes that you can take to do so. Here are some of the best career opportunities within the gaming industry.

Game Designer

A game designer is considered to be the architect of any game that gets pushed out into the market. A game designerâ€™s job focuses solely on creating the entire gaming universe that is embedded within a game. They are in charge of big picture ideas, storylines, visuals, and all of the general frameworks and ideas that are required for any quality game.

Game Developer

A game developer is someone who must have a great deal of computer science expertise under his or her belt. The game developer is primarily in charge of bringing a game designerâ€™s vision to life through code. In many ways, the quality of the gameplay hinges on the ability of a game developer to really make sure that everything is running smoothly and that the game doesnâ€™t have any hitches in terms of performance.

Sound Designer and Audio Engineer

When people get so immersed in their gaming sessions, they forget about how audio plays a big role in determining the quality of the game. Think of FPS games like Battlefield or Call of Duty. The game would be a complete dud if sounds from gunshots and footsteps didnâ€™t obey the universal laws of physics. The sound designer and audio engineer are in charge of making sure that the gameâ€™s audio content is just as good as the visuals.

Gaming Critic

Another great career within the gaming industry is being a gaming critic. These are people who play and review games for a living. They do this through a variety of different ways. There are some people who work as gaming critics for large gaming magazines or journals. There are other independent reviewers who publish their content on private vlogs or YouTube channels. There are also in-house critics who work as testers within gaming companies and are in charge of making sure that the final product is actually good enough for public consumption.

Game Actor or Host

Lastly, you can either be a game actor or a host. Almost majority of the games these days have playable characters who have speaking roles or voices. You could pursue a voice acting job as a character in a game. There are also some online games that have live events just like the ones you find at an online casino. These online casinos have live dealer games that interact with real players online. They serve as hosts for the game and are crucial to the gaming experience as a whole.

We are only just scratching the surface when it comes to talking about the careers involved in the gaming industry. There are so many other career paths that overlap with the gaming industry that are geared more towards finance, marketing, and operations. Again, given that itâ€™s such a lucrative industry, it shouldnâ€™t really come as a surprise to anyone that many people are pursuing jobs in gaming. Itâ€™s a great way to manifest oneâ€™s passions into an actual career.