Chlorine gas leak in Mysuru, over 40 including children hospitalised

The incident occured at the railway quarters in Yadavagiri, and the chlorine gas was suspected to have leaked from a nearby water filtering unit.

Several people, including children, fell ill and were hospitalised on Monday, March 8, after inhaling chlorine gas. The incident occured at the railway quarters in Yadavagiri, and the chlorine gas was suspected to have leaked from a nearby water filtering unit. While the exact number of people who fell ill is yet to be determined, reports peg the number to be as high as 69.

The incident occurred in the afternoon on Monday. Several residents, including a few children who were returning from school, reportedly developed symptoms including nausea and difficulty in breathing. The children, who are in the 10-15 age group, were rushed to the Cheluvamba Hospital while the adults were taken to a railway hospital, The New Indian Express reported. A few people were later reportedly shifted to the KR Hospital, and all are in a stable condition, doctors said.

The area where the leak occurred was sealed off by police and fire personnel, and traffic was diverted as well. The leakage was later plugged. “The leak was detected in the afternoon. Those living next to the plant and some passers-by developed complications. They were rushed to the hospital for observation. About 20-25 persons developed complications and are stable now,” South Western Railways Divisional Manager Agarwal told The Hindu.

The Hindu report also states that engineers are working on permanently dismantling the Vani Vilas Water Works, where the leakage occurred. Meanwhile, the Executive Engineer of the water works plant, Suvarna, told Deccan Herald that all staff were safe and there were no reports of illness from them. According to The New Indian Express, fire personnel suspect that the reason behind the leak was a stone that was thrown at the chlorine cylinders at the plant.

