Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' teaser release date announced

The film will also have Ram Charan who will be seen in an extended cameo

The makers of Acharya starring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, will unveil the teaser of the film on January 29 at 4.05 pm. Sharing the news, director Kortala Siva wrote on his Twitter handle, “Dear @KChiruTweets sir, The Doors to Dharmasthali will open on 29th Jan at 4:05 PM (sic)."

Acharya, in which Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Acharya marks the first-time collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva, best known for helming films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage. The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu films after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences, and later Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as a replacement.

The film will also have Ram Charan who will be seen in an extended cameo and it is reported that Pooja Hegde will be seen as his love interest. Recently Ram Charan joined the sets after recovering from COVID-19. Welcoming Ram Charan to the sets, director Kortala Siva shared a sneak-peek of Ram Charan's look on social media, "Our Siddha is always ready. Welcoming our #ramcharan garu onto the sets of #Acharya.@AlwaysRamCharan @KChiruTweets #manisharma @DOP_Tirru @NavinNooli @sureshsrajan @KonidelaPro @MatineeEnt.” (sic).

For the film, the makers have erected a massive temple town set for the film on about 20 acres. Sharing a sneak-peek into the sets Chiru took to his social media. Sharing the video he wrote," The amazing #TempleTown set built for #Acharya is a real piece of Art. Couldn't stop sharing it with you all (sic)."

The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project. The film has music composed by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Tirru.

Chiranjeevi will also be seen playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Telugu remake will be directed by Mohan Raja, which was launched recently with a ritual. The Telugu remake will be bankrolled by Konidela Productions, Super Good Films, and NVR films that will be presented by Surekha Konidela. The film's launch was attended by Allu Aravind, Ashwini Dutt, DVV Danayya, Niranjan Reddy, Nagababu, Koratala Siva, and others.

According to reports, Nayanthara has been roped in to play the role portrayed by Manju Warrier in the original. While Nayanthara has agreed to be on board, she is yet to sign on the dotted line.