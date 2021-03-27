Chiranjeevi unveils first look poster of 'Acharya' on Ram Charan's birthday

Ahead of his birthday, the makers of 'RRR' also revealed Ram Charan's look as Alluri Seetharamaraju in the highly anticipated film.

Flix Tollywood

On the occasion of Tollywood actor Ram Charan’s 36th birthday, the team of his upcoming film Acharya released the first look poster of the film. Ram Charan’s father and actor Chiranjeevi, who will share the screen with his son in Acharya, shared the poster on social media. The film is slated for theatrical release on May 13.

The poster shows Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi walking side-by-side. Ram will be playing a full-length role as Chiranjeevi’s on-screen son for the first time in this much-awaited film. Prior to Acharya, Chiranjeevi did a cameo in Ram Charan’s 2015 Telugu movie Bruce Lee: The Fighter.

The Koratala Siva directorial is bankrolled by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Production Company, along with Niranjan Reddy who will be producing it under the banner of Matinee Entertainment. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead in Acharya.

The movie will also star other actors such as Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and Ajay in important roles. Actor Regina Cassandra will appear for a cameo role in a song in Acharya.

The production for Acharya initially began in January 2020 but the filming was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The production later resumed in November 2020. The film was predominantly shot in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Earlier on Friday, the makers of the big-budget period film RRR, released a new poster unveiling Ram Charan’s look in the movie, ahead of his birthday. Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR. Sharing the poster on Twitter, RRR director SS Rajamouli wrote, “The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my # AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all... #RRR #RRRMovie .”

Many fans and colleagues of the actor have taken to Twitter to wish Ram Charan on his birthday. The actor was last seen in the Telugu action movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama.