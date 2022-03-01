Chiranjeevi unveils Bholaa Shankar first-look poster on Maha Shivaratri

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film is the Telugu remake of Ajith's superhit film, 'Vedalam'.

Flix Tollywood

Marking the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi, who is fondly known as Megastar by fans, unveiled the first-look motion poster from his upcoming film Bholaa Shankar. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film is the Telugu remake of Ajith's superhit film, Vedalam.

Sitting on the bumper of a jeep, Chiranjeevi sports a stylish look in the poster. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film, while Tamannaah has been roped in as the female lead. Sharing the motion poster, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy !MahaSivaratri to all! Here goes the #VibeOfBHOLAA #BholaaShankarFirstLook #BholaaShankar (sic)."

Bholaa Shankar is expected to hit the big screens later this year. Bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments, the supporting cast includes Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi and Pragathi in important roles. The movie has music by Mahati Swara Sagar, cinematography by Dudley, and editing by Marthand K Venkatesh.

Chiranjeevi is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Acharya.The film also stars actors Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and Ram Charan in pivotal roles. The film is presented by Surekha Konidela, who is also Chiranjeevi’s wife. Acharya is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu action drama was set to be released in theatres on February 4. However, the makers announced on January 15 this year that the release has been postponed. Announcing the news, the makers wrote: "The release of #Acharya stands postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date would be announced soon.”

Acharya marks the first-time collaboration between father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in a full-length role. They had earlier teamed up for the 2015 movie Bruce Lee: The Fighter, which featured Chiranjeevi in a cameo.