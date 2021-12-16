Chiranjeevi teams up with director Venky Kudumula for Chiru 156

Leading Telugu production house DVV Entertainment, which bankrolled the upcoming film 'RRR', will collaborate with director Venky Kudumula for the film.

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi is teaming up with director Venky Kudumula for his next project. Leading Telugu production house DVV Entertainment, which bankrolled SS Rajamouliâ€™s upcoming RRR, will collaborate with director Venky Kudumula for the film. The makers on Tuesday, December 14, announced a movie with megastar Chiranjeevi. The film is tentatively titled Chiru156. Venky Kudumula is known for his previous films such as Chalo and Bheeshma.

The Chalo director said that he had narrated an interesting script to Chiranjeevi, to which he has given the nod. DVV Entertainment is to bankroll this upcoming movie venture. "Extremely delighted to announce a film with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu under the direction of Successful Director @VenkyKudumula. It's a dream come true for us. Co-Produced by Dr. Madhavi Raju. Rolling soonÃ¯Â¿Â½ #MegaStarWithMegaFan", DVV Entertainments wrote.

Quoting the tweet by DVV Entertainment, Venky Kudumula wrote, "Opportunities like this come once in a lifetime! Thank you @KChiruTweets Sir for giving me mine. Your trust in me and my admiration for you will drive me to work to the best of my ability. Thank you @DVVMovies and Dr. Madhavi Raju Garu for bankrolling this!" the tweet read. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his movie Acharya, while he is shooting for Godfather, Bhola Shankar, and another film.

Acharya, which marks the first-time collaboration between Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi in a full-length role, is slated to hit the big screens on February 4, 2022. Acharya also stars actors Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. Helmed by director Koratala Siva, the project is produced by Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company. Prior to Acharya, the father-son duo had teamed up for the 2015 movie Bruce Lee: The Fighter, which featured Chiranjeevi in a cameo role. The production for Acharya commenced in 2020 but had to be halted in view of the pandemic. Shooting resumed in November 2020 and the film was predominantly shot in Hyderabadâ€™s Ramoji Film City.

