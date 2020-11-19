Chiranjeevi shoots for Samantha’s talk show ‘Sam Jam’, pics are viral

The episode is expected to air soon on the Telugu OTT platform Aha.

Actor Chiranjeevi on Thursday shot for a special episode of Samantha Akkineni’s talk show Sam Jam, which went on air November 13 with Vijay Deverakonda as the first celebrity guest. The show, which was launched on the occasion of Deepavali on the Telugu OTT platform Aha, has Samantha talking to celebrity guests and also indulging in fun activities with members of the live audience.

The episode featuring Chiranjeevi is expected to be aired next week. Reliable sources have confirmed that it will be a fun episode with Chiranjeevi rocking steps to some of his biggest hits. Pictures from the set surfaced online on Thursday and immediately went viral.

Sam Jam marks Samantha's debut as a talk show host. On November 7, Aha announced the show through a special poster. The makers also unveiled one of the biggest posters to announce the show. Samantha took to twitter and wrote: “And you wonder why stars have big egos. Thank you Aha (sic).”

And you wonder why stars have big egos ... ❤️ Thankyou @ahavideoIN https://t.co/VQ4ZgkTgrR — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 7, 2020

As per reliable sources, some of the other popular celebrity guests who will appear on the show include Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton player Saina Nehwal among others.

Last seen on the big screen in Telugu film Jaanu, the remake of Tamil film 96, Samantha currently has two more upcoming films. She recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan,who has directed Game Over, according to reports. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

She also has the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has the second season of The Family Man, which marks her debut in a web series, due for release soon.

