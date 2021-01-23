Chiranjeevi shares picture with his four ‘captains’

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi recently took to social media to share a picture with four popular Telugu directors-- Koratala Siva, Bobby, Mohan Raja and Meher Ramesh – and referred to them as his four “captains”. Sharing the picture, he wrote: “My 4 Captains Ee naluguru Funtastic 4 Char kadam @sivakoratala @jayam_mohanraja @MeherRamesh @dirbobby.”

At present, Chiranjeevi is busy with the Telugu film Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. When the film was announced, it was reported that Trisha would play the female lead, but Kajal Aggarwal is now on board after Trisha opted out for various reason.

Acharya marks the first time that Koratala Siva will be teaming up with Chiranjeevi. The film is jointly bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son and actor Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company, in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment on a budget of Rs 140 crore.

Reports are that Ram Charan would be playing the younger version of his father’s character in the film. Chiranjeevi’s character is reportedly named Acharya, who is a Naxalite-turned-social reformer, report sources in the know. Mani Sharma has been roped in to compose the tunes for Acharya, with Tirru on board for camera work and Naveen Nooli for editing. The shooting of this film is in progress.

Mohan Raja, who is popular for his Telugu remakes, is now busy with the groundwork of Mollywood’s Lucifer remake, which will have Chiranjeevi reprising Mohanlal’s role. S Thaman is composing music for this film. The official pooja for this remake happened a few days ago and the shooting is expected to begin next month.

Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj, had Mohanlal playing the lead role, with a bevy of stars including Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran and Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in important roles. The technical crew of the film comprised Sujith Vasudevan for cinematography and Samjith for editing, while Stephen Devassy was in charge of the music composition. Veteran writer and actor Murali Gopy penned the script for Lucifer, which was a political thriller. The film was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The Telugu remake rights for this hit film were bagged by Ram Charan.

Director Bobby’s last film to release was Venky Mama, which had Venkatesh and his nephew Naga Chaitanya playing the lead roles. The film was produced jointly by Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainment on a very big budget. Anup Rubens was roped in to compose tunes and Prasad Murella worked the camera. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput played the female leads and were paired up with Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh respectively.

