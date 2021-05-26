Chiranjeevi sets up oxygen banks for COVID-19 patients in Andhra

It was also announced that from May 27, oxygen banks set up by Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust would begin operations in Khammam and Karimnagar in Telangana.

Amid a medical oxygen shortage for COVID-19 patients in the Telugu states, Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi with the help of his son Ram Charan has set up oxygen banks in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The oxygen banks set up in Anantapur and Guntur districts in Andhra were made available to the public on May 26, Wednesday.

A week ago, Chiranjeevi had announced that he would be setting up oxygen banks for public use. The information was made official through the Twitter handle of Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT). It was also announced that starting from Thursday, oxygen banks in Telangana’s Khammam, Karimnagar, and five districts as well would begin operations.

The @Chiranjeevi_CT launches Oxygen Banks at Anantapur and Guntur on May 26 at 10.30am. Public can avail the services of these cylinders. Khammam, Karimnagar and 5 other districts to be open for public from May 27. #ChiranjeeviOxygenBanks @AlwaysRamCharan @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/kWg09BUbYJ May 26, 2021

As of now about hundreds of oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators have been procured by the Chiranjeevi oxygen bank and they are being supplied to those who need it on a war foot basis, according to the CCT.

One of the representatives of the Chiranjeevi Oxygen Bank, speaking to The News Minute said that they have been supplying oxygen to individuals in home isolation and as well as to patients who have been admitted in hospitals.

Patients or their family members can reach Chiranjeevi's Oxygen Bank central office through these numbers: 988889 5678 and 988889 6789. Upon providing details such as COVID-19 report, oxygen and saturation levels, doctor prescription, and their location, medical oxygen would be provided to them free of cost.

#ChiranjeeviOxygenBanks

Guntur In-charges

'Blood Brothers’ A.Harikrishna & A.Venkateswara Rao

Mobile: 97048 92345 & 99633 34575 — ChiranjeeviCharitableTrust (@Chiranjeevi_CT) May 26, 2021

#ChiranjeeviOxygenBanks

Ananthapur In-charge

'Blood Brother' P.Bhavani Ravi Kumar

Mobile: 944074 2003 — ChiranjeeviCharitableTrust (@Chiranjeevi_CT) May 26, 2021

#ChiranjeeviOxygenBanks

Central Office Contact Nos :

988889 5678

988889 6789 — ChiranjeeviCharitableTrust (@Chiranjeevi_CT) May 26, 2021

After the announcement, Chiranjeevi tweeted that, “Mission begins. Let there be no deaths due to lack of life-saving oxygen.”

Mission begins. Let there be no deaths due to lack of life saving oxygen. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiranjeeviOxygenBanks @AlwaysRamCharan https://t.co/eRFpTIXOKe — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 26, 2021

The oxygen bank has come as an addition to the already existing Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye bank, which is being run with the support of the actors’ fans.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is working on the movie Acharya, which stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The movie team recently released a song, ‘Laahe Laahe’, under the music direction of Mani Sharma. The video has gained over 40 million views on YouTube. The movie also has Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde playing cameo roles.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy on the sets of RRR, a multilingual and multi-starrer movie under the direction of S S Rajamouli. Jr NTR is the other lead in the movie that also has Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris acting in it, among others. The movie is being touted as a fictional tale of freedom fighters set against pre-independence times.

