Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Khaki, which comes with the tagline: The Power of Common Man, is gearing up for release this weekend and his fans are excited to catch their star on the silver screens. Khaki happens to be the first film for Chiru this year, so expectations are very high.

The title and its tagline are clearly indicating that it will deliver a strong social awareness message for the audiences. Reports have confirmed that Chiru will be playing a cable operator in the film and it is sure to be massy. Wielding the megaphone for Khaki is the debut director Naveen Reddy. The film is bankrolled by Tharun Shivappa under the banner Tharun Talkies. The technical crew of Khaki includes Ritvik to compose music and Balu to crank the camera. Vidhyadhar has scripted the film.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is also gearing up for the release of Raja Marthanda this year. The film’s shooting has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production mode. Ram Narayan is directing this entertainer which has Om Prakash Rao making a cameo appearance. Deepti Sati plays Chiru’s lead pair in it. Triveni, who was seen in Tagaru, is the second heroine. Arjun Janya is the music composer for this flick and the cinematography is done by Jabez K Ganesh.

While these films are gearing up for release, Chiru has April on the floors. The muhurat of this flick happened a few days ago and its first look managed to capture the attention of the film buffs.

Directed by Satya Rayala, the film is produced by Narayan Babu. The technical crew of this film includes Arjun Shetty and Prateek Shetty for cinematography, with Sachin Basrur debuting in Sandalwood as a music director.

