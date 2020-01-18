Chiranjeevi Sarja releases poster of ‘April’

The film stars Chiranjeevi Sarja and Rachita Ram in the lead.

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja took to Twitter to share a poster of his upcoming film April. The poster features him holding a picture of a missing person, Rachita Ram who in turn is holding another picture of a small girl with the caption also reading “missing.”

April is touted to be a complete thriller. The poster of this film has been unveiled and is intriguing.

Sharing the poster on the social media, Chiru wrote, “My new film #April need all ur love and support.... ಜೈಆಂಜನೇಯ.”

Directed by Satya Rayala, the film is produced by Narayan Babu. The technical crew of this film includes Arjun Shetty and Prateek Shetty for cinematography with Sachin Basrur debuting in Sandalwood as music director.

It may be noted here that April was originally planned as a heroine-centric film but now the script has undergone changes to make it a complete commercial thriller. Rachita Ram was roped in to play the central character in the film. However, Chiranjeevi Sarja was later brought on board following which the script was tweaked a bit to suit his image, say sources.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi Sarja is gearing up for the release of Raja Marthanda. The film’s shooting has been wrapped up and it is currently in post production mode. Ram Narayan is directing this entertainer which has Om Prakash Rao making a cameo appearance. Deepti Sati plays Chiranjeevi Sarja's lead pair in it. Triveni, who was seen in Tagaru, is the second heroine. Arjun Janya is the music composer for this flick and the cinematography is done by Jabez K Ganesh.

Chiranjeevi’s last film to hit the marquee was Sinnga. He had teamed up with Vijay Kiran who had directed him in Ramaleela earlier for the film which was bankrolled by Uday Mehta under his banner. Sharing the screen space with the lead actor in this film was Aditi Prabhudeva. The rest of the star cast also included Tara and Ravi Shankar in supporting roles. Dharma Vish composed the tunes for this flick with Kiran Hampapura cranking the camera and Ganesh Mallaiah editing it.