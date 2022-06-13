Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan celebrate success of Vikram

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recently released film ‘Vikram’ stars actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

Following the box office success of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recently released film Vikram, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi hosted a success bash at his residence on Saturday, June 11. He was joined by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Kamal Haasan, and Bollywood star Salmaan Khan, who has teamed up with Chiranjeevi for the upcoming Telugu movie Godfather.

Actor Chiranjeevi shared pictures from the meeting where he is seen presenting a shawl and bouquet of flowers to Kamal Haasan. Salman Khan, who is standing besides Kamal, is also seen holding a bouquet. Posting pictures of them together on Twitter, Chiranjeevi tweeted: "Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend Kamal Haasan for the spectacular success of 'Vikram' along with my dearest Sallu Bhai.Director Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More power to you!"

In response to Chiranjeevi’s tweet, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Thank you @KChiruTweets gaaru. Was nice reminiscing our time together under KB. It was nice chatting up our mutual friend @BeingSalmanKhan bhai as well. Great evening. Thanks to all in your family who took care of us.”

The film, which apart from Kamal Haasan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in the lead, continues to do brisk business at the box office. The film released on June 3.

Drumsticks production, the production banner bankrolling actor Arun Vijay’s upcoming film Yaanai, announced on Monday, June 13, that the makers are postponing the theatrical release since Vikram is still running in theatres. Yaanai was initially slated for release on June 17, however it has been postponed to July 1.

“With all due respect to #Vikram we are postponing our #Yaanai worldwide release to July 1st. Wishing @ikamalhaasan sir @Dir_Lokesh and @RKFI for the record breaking success - Team Yaanai.#YaanaiFromJuly1st (sic),” the tweet read. Yaanai’s cast includes actors Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani SAhankar, Samuthirakani, Radhika, Ammu Abhirami, and others.

(With IANS inputs)