On the occasion of veteran Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi’s birthday on Sunday, August 22, the title of his upcoming movie was revealed by actor Mahesh Babu. The film will be called Bholaa Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, this will be Chiranjeevi’s 154th film. The actor turned 66 on Sunday.
Wishing Chiranjeevi on his birthday, Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu. Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!”
According to sources, Bholaa Shankar will be a stylish action thriller laced with family emotions. The movie is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments in association with Creative Commercials. Bholaa Shankar is planned as a theatrical release in the year 2022.
Meanwhile on Saturday, the title of another Chiranjeevi movie was also announced as Godfather. The film is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam action movie Lucifer, which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. A motion poster from the film was also released along with the title. In the poster one can see the silhouette of a man dressed in formals and a hat. Directed by the award-winning Mohan Raja, who’s better known for his Tamil films, Godfather went into production recently. Details of the film are still under wraps. Raja has also written the screenplay while the music is composed by Thaman.
Presenting the Supreme Reveal of Megastar @KChiruTweets in a never seen before avatar as #GodFather@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan #RBChoudary @ProducerNVP @KonidelaPro @SuperGoodFilms_ @MusicThaman @sureshsrajan#Chiru153 #HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/e9BYCwQz7b— Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) August 21, 2021
Wishes poured in from several film personalities for Chiranjeevi on the occasion of his birthday. His son actor Ram Charan Tej released a short video of him and his father from the sets of Acharya, another upcoming movie, to wish the veteran actor. Acharya has Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi, while Pooja Hegde has been roped in opposite Ram Charan.
Ram Charan tweeted, “Unforgettable Moments in life with whom I call Appa! My #Acharya… Happy Birthday! @KChiruTweets.”
Wishing the one and only @KChiruTweets a very very happy birthday . Spending just a few hours with you sir has made a life long impression for sure .. Master of everything pic.twitter.com/rXXzVRjFCi— S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 22, 2021
Later, the Bholaa Shankar team released a video showing Keerthy Suresh tying a rakhi to Chiranjeevi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Watch special birthday video of Chiranjeevi by Suresh Productions here :