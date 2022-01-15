Chiranjeevi rules out return to politics after meeting with CM Jagan triggers rumours

Chiranjeevi insisted that his recent meeting with Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan was only to discuss the welfare of the Telugu film industry and the survival of theatres.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi on Friday, January 14, clarified that he is staying away from politics, after a few media reports suggested that he had been offered a Rajya Sabha seat, following his meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Chiranjeevi, who had called on CM Jagan in Amaravati on Thursday, January 13 to discuss the ongoing issue over the pricing of movie tickets in Andhra Pradesh, denied that he was offered a Rajya Sabha seat.

The popular actor tweeted that the reports in a section of the media that he is being sent to Rajya Sabha are totally baseless. He requested the media not to publish such speculative stories and put a full stop to this discussion. Chiranjeevi reiterated that he met the Chief Minister to discuss the issues related to the film industry.

“I had met CM Jagan to discuss issues related to the welfare of the Telugu film industry and the survival of theatres. Some media houses are broadcasting news deviating from these issues and are adding a political colour to the meeting by saying that I am being sent to the Rajya Sabha. These reports are completely baseless,” he said in a tweet.

“I have been staying away from politics, and will not return to politics and legislature. Please do not broadcast speculation as news. I request you to put a full stop to such news and discussions henceforth,” he added.

The actor had met the Chief Minister at his official residence at the latter's invitation, and the luncheon meeting lasted for about one and half hours. After the meeting, Chiranjeevi had told the media that CM Jagan responded positively to the issues raised by him on behalf of the film industry, exhibitors and theatre owners.

Terming the meeting fruitful, Chiranjeevi hoped that all the problems will be solved soon in a manner acceptable to all. Chiranjeevi said the Chief Minister assured him that a mutually acceptable decision will be taken.

The popular actor had entered politics in 2009 by floating Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) a few months before the elections in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. However, his party could win just 18 seats in the 294-member Assembly. He later merged PRP with the Congress.

In 2012, he was elected to Rajya Sabha and was made a Minister in the then Congress-led Union government. After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, Chiranjeevi became inactive in politics and made a comeback to films.