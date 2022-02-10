Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and others meet CM Jagan to discuss movie ticket pricing issue

Representatives of the Telugu film industry who met the Chief Minister said the talks went well and a favourable Government Order is expected to be issued soon.

Telugu movie stars Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and a few other representatives from Tollywood met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 10, to discuss cinema ticket prices and other issues related to the Telugu film industry. Filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva, producer Niranjana Reddy, actor-filmmaker R Narayana Murthy, and actors Posani Krishna Murali and Ali were also present at the meeting. Addressing the media after the meeting, Chiranjeevi said that the uncertain atmosphere over movie ticket prices in the Telugu film industry over the past few months has arrived at a happy ending.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Chiranjeevi said, “The last time we met, we discussed the Chief Minister’s intent of providing entertainment at low prices, and at the same time the need for the industry to flourish and earn good revenues. His decision now to keep things profitable and acceptable has made us all very happy today.” He said that the CM agreed at the meeting to allow for a fifth movie show at theatres everyday in addition to the four shows currently allowed, to help small movies to do well.

“Across India, people are praising Telugu cinema. The main reason is our high budget movies, which are being appreciated globally. For such films, to have more relaxations, he (CM Jagan) said he’ll discuss with the government-appointed committee and take a decision,” Chiranjeevi said. The actor also said that CM Jagan spoke about developing the film industry in Andhra Pradesh, the way it has been developed in Telangana, by making Vizag a destination for shootings and other film related work. “By the third week or the month’s end, the Government Order (pertaining to the ticket price, benefit shows etc.) might be released,” he said.

Mahesh Babu said that after spending the last six to seven months in a state of confusion, the discussions in the meeting were a big relief for the Telugu film industry, adding that the talks went very well and people can expect to hear “good news” soon. R Narayana Murthy spoke about the difficulty that small, average movies are facing in getting theatres while competing with big-budget movies. He said he requested CM Jagan to save small movies, and also sought the revival of the Nandi awards.

Minister for Cinematography Perni Nani had earlier met the Chief Minister and briefed him on the deliberations the government-appointed committee had with various stake-holders over fixing minimum and maximum ticket prices and the problems of cinema theatre owners in the state.

Earlier on January 12, Chiranjeevi had met CM Jagan amid the prolonged row between the Andhra Pradesh government and Tollywood over cinema ticket prices. After the meeting, Chiranjeevi had told reporters that Jagan had responded positively to the issues raised by him on behalf of the film industry, exhibitors and theatre owners.

At that time, CM Jagan had reportedly assured Chiranjeevi that he would convey the issues raised by him to the government-appointed committee. He had also said a draft would be prepared over ticket prices and other concerns and that he would be invited again for consultation before a Government Order is issued. Chiranjeevi had said that he would discuss the draft with stakeholders in the industry and would be happy to bring them along to meet the Chief Minister next time. It is in this context that the meeting between Tollywood representatives and CM Jagan took place on February 10.