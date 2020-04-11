Trisha Krishnan was supposed to make her Tollywood come back with Chiranjeevi's Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. However, she announced her exit from the project, owing to creative differences. Later, the makers brought in Kajal Aggarwal as a replacement and she, in turn, confirmed her presence in Acharya.
Though there were many reasons being given for Trisha's exit from the project, during a recent interaction with Deccan Chronicle, Chiranjeevi opened up about Trisha's exit from the project. He had denied any creative difference between the team and the actor and revealed that Trisha preferred Mani Ratnam’s project over their film.
He was quoted as saying, “I don’t know why she said that. I asked all my team members if anyone had said anything to upset her. Later, I got to know that she is doing Mani Ratnam film and he needs longer schedules from her, so she couldn’t accommodate our Telugu film.”
He had also added saying his daughter Sushmita Konidela, who is the costume designer for the film, had sent Trisha her outfits for the film.
It may be noted that earlier, reports came in that Ram Charan has been approached to play an extended cameo and later it was told Mahesh Babu was considered for a role as Ram Charan is currently busy with RRR.
Chiranjeevi had recently rubbished the reports stating that Mahesh Babu was approached for a role in Acharya. IB Times quoted Chiranjeevi, "I wonder how Mahesh's name popped out in this. I mean Mahesh respects me a lot. I like him too. He is like my son. But he was never considered for that role."
With Koratala Siva penning the script, fans are thrilled as he will be teaming up with the megastar for the first time. We hear that the script is being drawn up keeping in mind the star’s image. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment.
