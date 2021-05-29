On the occasion of legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi shared a throwback photo of him with NTR. Sharing the monochrome image, Chiranjeevi requested the govt of India to posthumously award the Bharat Ratna to NTR and honour his legacy. He asserted that NTR deserves the same honour that was bestowed upon Assamese singer, poet and musician Bhupen Hazarika, who was posthumously awarded with India’s highest civilian award. He also noted that with the centenary birth celebrations of NTR coming up, it would be the right time for the government to honour NTR’s legacy.
In his Instagram post, actor Chiranjeevi, who shared the screen with NTR in 1981 Telugu movie Tiruguleni Manishi
Apart from Chiranjeevi, many other celebrities and politicians took to Twitter to remember the former Chief Minister NTR on his birth anniversary. Fans too paid their tributes and praised NTR for his acting and leadership skills. The legendary actor and politician served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for over seven years.
Honouring his grandfather, actor Jr NTR penned a heartfelt note in Telugu. The translation reads, “The Telugu land has turned gloomy since you haven't set foot on it. The Telugu heart has turned frantic in your absence. With a big heart, please come touch this land and heart once again grandpa. Forever a slave to your love, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.”
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also remembered the former chief minister in a tweet. “My tributes to the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and legendary actor, Shri N.T. Rama Rao garu on his birth anniversary. #NTR,” the post read.
Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram paid his respects to his grandfather by releasing the first-look poster and title from his upcoming movie Bimbisara on the occasion of NTR’s 98th birthday anniversary on Friday, May 28.
Several others posted tweets in praise of NTR and requested the government to posthumously confer the legendary actor with the Bharat Ratna.