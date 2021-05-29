Chiranjeevi demands Bharat Ratna for late actor and former Andhra CM NTR

On the occasion of NTR’s 98th birth anniversary, many celebrities, politicians and fans remembered the late actor and politician for his immense contribution and leadership.

Flix Tollywood

On the occasion of legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi shared a throwback photo of him with NTR. Sharing the monochrome image, Chiranjeevi requested the govt of India to posthumously award the Bharat Ratna to NTR and honour his legacy. He asserted that NTR deserves the same honour that was bestowed upon Assamese singer, poet and musician Bhupen Hazarika, who was posthumously awarded with India’s highest civilian award. He also noted that with the centenary birth celebrations of NTR coming up, it would be the right time for the government to honour NTR’s legacy.

In his Instagram post, actor Chiranjeevi, who shared the screen with NTR in 1981 Telugu movie Tiruguleni Manishi wrote, “It would be a proud moment for all the Telugu people if Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, just like how they did for the great singer Bhupen Hazarika. With the centenary birth celebrations (of NTR) ahead, if he could be honoured with the prestigious award, it would be a great pride for the Telugu people. Remembering the towering persona on his birth anniversary.”

Apart from Chiranjeevi, many other celebrities and politicians took to Twitter to remember the former Chief Minister NTR on his birth anniversary. Fans too paid their tributes and praised NTR for his acting and leadership skills. The legendary actor and politician served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for over seven years.

Honouring his grandfather, actor Jr NTR penned a heartfelt note in Telugu. The translation reads, “The Telugu land has turned gloomy since you haven't set foot on it. The Telugu heart has turned frantic in your absence. With a big heart, please come touch this land and heart once again grandpa. Forever a slave to your love, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.”

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also remembered the former chief minister in a tweet. “My tributes to the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and legendary actor, Shri N.T. Rama Rao garu on his birth anniversary. #NTR,” the post read.

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram paid his respects to his grandfather by releasing the first-look poster and title from his upcoming movie Bimbisara on the occasion of NTR’s 98th birthday anniversary on Friday, May 28.

Several others posted tweets in praise of NTR and requested the government to posthumously confer the legendary actor with the Bharat Ratna.