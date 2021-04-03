Chiranjeevi cooks dinner for Nagarjuna ahead of ‘Wild Dog’ release

Nagarjuna tweeted the picture one day before the release of his film ‘Wild Dog’ and it soon went viral.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Telugu movie Wild Dog hit the big screens on April 2. Prior to the film’s release, Nagarjuna spent a great evening at his friend, actor Chiranjeevi’s residence in Hyderabad to cool his nerves. The two of them were seen together in the kitchen in a photo posted by the actor on social media.

Sharing the photo, Nagarjuna wrote, “A delicious dinner Cooked by the megastar himself to cool my nerves for #WildDog release tomorrow !! Thank you For a wonderful evening @KChiruTweets picture courtesy Surekha garu.”

Chiranjeevi is seen holding a spatula in his hand and the chicken he cooked in the photo, while Nagarjuna can be seen pointing towards the scrumptious dish cooked by Chiranjeevi.

Wild Dog is an intense action drama where Nagarjuna essays the role of an encounter specialist with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Based on a series of bomb blasts that took place in India between the years 2007 to 2013, the movie tracks the journey of ACP Vijay Varma played by Nagarjuna Akkineni, who nabs terrorists involved in the attacks. The movie also stars Saiyami Kher and Dia Mirza in the lead, while actors Atul Kulkarni and Ali Reza will be seen in supporting roles. The Ahishor Solomon directorial Wild Dog hit the big screens on April 2.

Nagarjuna will be next seen in Bollywood movie Brahmastra, where he will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He has also teamed up with filmmaker Praveen Sattaru for a Telugu movie bankrolled by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be seen in upcoming Telugu movie Acharya alongside his son and actor Ram Charan. The makers of the movie recently released the lyrical video song ‘Lahe Lahe’ from the movie. The veteran actor can be seen dancing to the lyrical video of the peppy dance number.