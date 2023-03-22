Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and other Telugu stars share film updates on Ugadi

Several other actors and filmmakers including Nani, Ravi Teja and Nandamuri Kalyanram also shared announcements related to their upcoming films.

Many members of the Telugu film industry greeted Telugu people on the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year on Wednesday, March 22. Along with festival greetings, many actors and filmmakers also shared updates on their upcoming movies. While actor Chiranjeevi conveyed Ugadi greetings, the makers of his upcoming film Bhola Shankar announced that the film will be released on August 11. The actor recently delivered a hit during Sankranthi with Waltair Veerayya. The makers of Bhola Shankar also released a new poster featuring Chiranjeevi along with his co-stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh.

Nandamuri Balakrishna also treated his fans with an update from his upcoming film. "This time beyond your imagination," reads the poster of NBK108, which also revealed the actor’s first look from the film. The yet to be titled film is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Venkatesh also wished audiences a Happy Ugadi, and shared a poster of his upcoming film Saindhav. Shooting for Saindhav, the actor’s 75th film, will begin on March 23. "Rampage rolling from March 23," the poster said. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a prominent role. The film will mark Nawazuddin’s debut in Telugu films.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan also wished happiness and prosperity to all Telugu-speaking people on the occasion of Ugadi. The Jana Sena Party leader hoped that the Telugu New Year would bring happiness and prosperity to farmers, workers, traders, students, teachers and employees.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi," Junior NTR and Ram Charan said in a tweet. Actor Mahesh Babu also conveyed his greetings. "Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi! Let this festive time usher in new hope, prosperity & happiness," he wrote. Wishing people on the festival occasion, actor Nani also shared a new video song from his upcoming film Dasara which is scheduled to be released on March 30.

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ శోభకృత్ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు !



Wishing you all a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 22, 2023

మీకు మరియు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ శోభకృత్ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు.



Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 22, 2023

Some of the other announcements from Tollywood include a new lyrical song from Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Ravanasura. Nandamuri Kalyanram also released a new poster from his upcoming film Devil – The British Secret Agent, directed by Medaram Naveen.

Happy Ugadi to all of you



Let the festivities begin with our highly energetic song #DikkaDishyum



https://t.co/gE3tIRAfDv#Ravanasura#RavanasuraOnApril7 pic.twitter.com/iFJt5yUOaV — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 22, 2023

With IANS inputs