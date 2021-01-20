Ravi Teja’s Krack, which released in theatres for Sankranthi, has been a box office success so far. On Tuesday, upon watching the film, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi expressed his appreciation for the film to director Gopichand Malineni. The actor met Gopichand and congratulated him on the success of Krack. The director shared a picture of himself with Chirnajeevi on Twitter, writing: “It’s a MegaDay for me ! Appreciation from the Megastar is like a truthful testimony for a commercial success interaction with ChiranjeeviGaru is always an education. Got to learn many important things in a short meeting”

It’s a MegaDay for me ! Appreciation from the Megastar is like a truthful testimony for a commercial success Interaction with ChiranjeeviGaru is always an education. Got to learn many important things in a short meeting pic.twitter.com/VEDkO3jqf1 — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 19, 2021

Earlier, upon watching Krack, Ram Charan took to social media to laud the actors and technicians who worked on the film. Heaping praise on Thaman’s rousing background score and Gopichand’s engaging narration, the star wrote, “Enjoyed #Krack a lot! My fav @RaviTeja_offl garu in top form! @shrutihaasan was at her best. @thondankani & @varusarath5 pulled off their characters with ease. @MusicThaman 's BG score held the movie very well! Your execution is top-notch @megopichand . Congrats to the entire team”

The cop-thriller-action Krack collected a share of Rs 12.5 crore in the first three days of its release and had a positive reception from the audience. The film accumulated a worldwide share of close to Rs 25 crore and breached the break-even mark despite the 50% occupancy.Krack is the third time Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni collaborated together, after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second time Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan worked together, after Balupu. Ravi Teja plays the role of a cop in Krack.

The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in pivotal roles. Krack is bankrolled by B Madhu under the banner Saraswathi Films Division. The technical crew includes S Thaman for music, GK Vishnu for cinematography, and Navin Nooli for editing.



Meanwhile, Ravi Teja is gearing up for his upcoming film directed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa and produced by Satyanarayana Konery and Pen Studios. The first look poster was released recently. In the film, Ravi Teja will be seen in dual roles. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi will be seen in the lead as well.



Ravi Teja was last seen on screen in Disco Raja, which was directed by Vi Anand released last December. The film also starred Paayal Rajput, Priya Jawalkar and Nabha Natesh. Disco Raja, which was a science-fiction-based action drama, failed to click at the box-office.

Watch Krack movie trailer here :