Chiranjeevi to Anushka and Mahesh Babu : How Telugu stars used social media in 2020

The lockdown and the pandemic has given a lot of time for actors to connect with their fans.

Flix Entertainment

Year 2020 and the pandemic forced people to stay at homes, but this also meansy that there was plenty of time for most of us to stay connected with our families and of course post updates on social media. Tollywood actors were no different. While in a regular year, most actors would be busy with their shoot schedules, this year they for ample time to experiment on social media platforms and get connected with their fans.

While some actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Anushka have made their debut into some of the social media platforms, other stars have reached milestones in gaining a large number of followers. While Twitter is used by most of the stars to share information on the professional front, it's their Instagram handles where they show more of their personal side.

Chiranjeevi - The senior actor, whose latest hit was Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, made his entry into social media platforms this year. The actor keeps sharing photographs and childhood memories, also posts frequent updates about his projects. Currently, Chiranjeevi has 845.6k thousand followers on Twitter, while on Instagram he has 1.2 million followers.

Ram Charan - The actor is also comparatively new to social media. He made his Instagram debut in 2019, while he entered Twitter only in 2020. Though he is not active in social media, he does keep followers moderately updated. In the last few weeks however, he has shared a lot of posts, especially from his cousin Niharika Konidela wedding. The actor currently has 1 million followers on Twitter, while on Instagram, he has 3.3 million.

Anushka Shetty- While the actor already has a strong presence in Instagram, she made her entry into Twitter in October, 2020. The actor does not forget to wish her co-stars on their birthdays or when their new projects are releasing. Currently, Anushka has 4.3 million followers on Instagram and 938.6k followers on Twitter.

Prabhas - The Baahubali star is yet to make his entry into Twitter, while he entered Instagram in 2019. The actor keeps posting professional updates about his projects and is not too keen to give updates on his personal life. But well, even that's keeping fans happy as Prabhas has 5.8 million followers on Instagram.



Samantha Akkineni - Samantha is definitely one of the most active on social media. From gardening to skin care, pet and vacation pics, the actor keeps updating followers on both the personal and the professional front. She also gives caustic replies to trolls, keeping her fans amused. Videos and pictures with her husband Naga Chaitanya are a big hit with the fans. However, most of these updates are limited to Instagram. Samantha has 8.5 million followers on Twitter, while on Instagram, she has 14.3 million followers.

Mahesh Babu -The actor has been quite active on social media recently and keeps posting pictures of his adorable children, Sithara and Goutham and wife Namrata Shirodkar. The actor also keeps sending wishes to new projects across film industries. The actor currently has 11 million followers on Twitter and 6.2 million followers on Instagram.

Tamannah - The actor has been an active person in the social media and keeps sharing interesting updates on the social media to her fans. The actor has currently, 11.9 million followers on Instagram, while on twitter she has 4.9 million followers.

Kajal Agarwal -The actor, popular across the South broke the internet quite a few times in 2020. The actor who recently got recently married to Goutham Kitchlu used her social media handles well to give her fans more than a glimpse into her wedding festivities and her honeymoon. In fact, one could easily say Kajal is on an overdrive on social media. Last year the actor had 12 million followers in 2019 and within a span of year she gained 5 million followers to her handle. The south indian actress has 17 million followers on Instagram and 4.5 million on Twitter.

Allu Arjun - The actor who had a recent hit, Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo keeps sharing pics of his stylish looks on social media. Recently at Niharika and Chaitanyaâ€™s wedding, the actor has flaunted a lot of family pics on his Instagram. The actor has 5.5 million followers on Twitter, while on Instagram he has 9.9 million.

