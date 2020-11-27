Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan to lend their voice for Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’?

The actors might be roped in to narrate important parts of the director’s upcoming magnum opus, according to reports.

Flix Tollywood

The shoot of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) finally resumed after a long pause earlier in October in Hyderabad. The makers even teased fans with a special video on returning to the sets during the pandemic. The latest on the industry grapevine is that actor Chiranjeevi has been brought on board as the narrator for the film. According to reliable sources, Chiranjeevi will lend his voice to introduce the characters of Jr NTR and Ram Charan for the Telugu version of the film. Aamir Khan is believed to have been signed on to introduce the same characters for the Hindi version. The makers are yet to make an official announcement. However, the news has been making the rounds on social media platforms.

RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s colonial era. and will be based on the lives of two real-life heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at an event last year. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in important roles.

Recently, the team had shared a behind-the-scenes video in which the cast and the crew of RRR, including director S S Rajamouli, cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar, Jr NTR and others can be seen on the sets, standing near ‘set heaters’ to protect themselves from the cold winds. Sharing the video, team RRR wrote, “No one can escape the cold winds without these on set heaters. Throwback to last week's midnight shoots!”.

No one can escape the cold winds with out these on set heaters



Throwback to last week's midnight shoots! #RRRDiaries #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/bFmYqC9low November 16, 2020

In March, the makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character. He compares him to fire and says that even death fears him.

RRR was planned to be released in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. However, Rajamouli recently clarified that the release date can only be confirmed after the shoot is completed.

