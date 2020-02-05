Chinmayi's nomination for Dubbing Union President rejected, Radha Ravi elected

Speaking to TNM, Chinmayi said that she will contest this decision in court.

Flix Kollywood

The elections for the South Indian Cine Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes' Union, also known as the Dubbing Union, were expected to be held on February 15. However, it has now been announced that actor and former Dubbing Union President Radha Ravi has been elected President once again. Singer Chinmayi’s nomination, which was filed just a few days ago, has been rejected on grounds of ineligibility.

Without specifying the bye-law sections under which the decision has been made, a notice issued in this regard specifies that Chinmayi is “not eligible to contest as per election rules and bye-laws of the said union.”

Speaking to TNM, Chinmayi says that the move was not unexpected but adds that she will fight her battle in court.

“The court has anyway said I’m a member of the union. I do not understand how a retired Justice can completely disregard the fact that I have an interim injunction that has explicitly said that my rights will continue until the order is pronounced. The point of having a Judge oversee the election is to ensure that a fair election takes place. I will contest this in court,” she says. Retired Judge V S Ravi is overseeing the elctions this time.

The award-winning singer, who filed her nomination on January 30, was part of the Ramarajiyam team, and was planning to contest for the post of Dubbing Union President against Radha Ravi.

Chinmayi, a lifetime member, was axed from the union in November 2018, soon after she shared allegations of sexual harassment made by a few women against union President Radha Ravi. Radha Ravi, at that time had said that Chinmayi had flouted union rules and had not paid her membership fees. Chinmayi denied these allegations.

While the court granted interim stay on the ban in April last year, allowing her to work in the meantime, the singer is still fighting the case. The union elections were held in 2018 last and was conducted by Retired Judge Vasuki.