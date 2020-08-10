Chinese electronic brands dominate Amazon’s Prime Day sale in India

OnePlus Nord was reportedly the highest selling smartphone during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Atom E-Commerce

Even with an anti-China sentiment prevailing in India with calls for a boycott of Chinese products and companies, when it comes to purchasing Chinese electronic items, the sentiment is pretty dampened, sales recorded by Amazon.in during its Prime Day sale on August 6 and 7 show. Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus’ newly launched smartphone Nord was the highest selling smartphone during the Prime Day sale, the company has said.

Amazon India also saw good sales in large appliances, kitchenware, smartphone, personal computing and more, but Chinese brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi’s Mi and Redmi, OPPO and Honor dominated sales.

Amazon India said that its top selling smartphones were the OnePlus Nord 5G, OnePlus 7T series, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M21, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro Series, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 8A Dual, Apple iPhone 11, OPPO A5 2020, and Honor 9A. Amit Agarwal, the country head of Amazon told CNBC TV18 that the mobile phones category has a large selection of foreign brands “but a lot of mobile accessories are increasingly local.”

The most laptop brands by number of units sold include HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Intel and Mi. Samsung sold the most tablets, LG the most in monitors, TP Link in networking. The bestselling TV brands were OnePlus, Mi, LG and Sony.

boAt, Sony, Bose and JBL sold the most audio devices. In the wearables segment too, Mi, Honor and Noise sold the most.

Home products and large appliances saw an uptick in sales, according to Amazon. Treadmills and home gyms saw an increase in sales, as well as appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and microwave. People also purchased mixer grinders, choppers and water purifiers from brands like Ganesh Chopper, Prestige, Butterfly, Kent and Eureka Forbes, Amazon said.

Amazon said that this one also saw the highest participation from Small and Medium Businesses, some of them witnessed their highest ever sales. It said that 91,000 SMB sellers were on board, of which over 4,000 saw sales of Rs 10 lakhs or more and 209 SMB sellers became crorepatis.

Amazon added that twice as many customers signed up for a Prime membership during Prime Day 2020 compared to last year; with more than 65% of new members from outside top 10 cities

Those who are members shopped in these 48 hours from over 97% pin codes of India, Amazon said.