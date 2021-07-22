Chief Ministers of Telugu states sound flood alert as heavy rains continue

While Telangana CM KCR has instructed officials to step up preventive measures for Godavari catchment, AP CM Jagan has directed district collectors to be on alert for flood-like situations.

news Flood Alert

With heavy rains continuing to lash both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Chief Ministers of both states have instructed officials to take preventive measures on a war footing. Normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of Telangana as torrential rains battered the state over the past 24 hours, prompting the state government to initiate relief measures. Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and other northern districts have received very heavy rainfall and this has caused streams and rivers to overflow.

With rains continuing and the Godavari catchment areas receiving heavy inflows, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed officials and public representatives to step up preventive measures. The CM has instructed Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to monitor the preventive measures in Balkonda Assembly segment and in Nizamabad district. The Chief Secretary has called for NDRF teams to be deputed to Nirmal town which has been submerged in water.

Several families are being rescued by the team at GNR Colony of Nirmal.

We are on the field, pls stay safe pic.twitter.com/ns0jhnE0Lc â€” Collector Nirmal (@Collector_NML) July 22, 2021

The CM instructed district collectors, superintendents of police, revenue officials, and R&B officers to take preventive measures in the Godavari catchment areas. The CM has also urged people living in these areas not to venture out of their homes and urged them to be cautious as lakes and rivulets are overflowing and breaching due to heavy rains.

Telangana has conveyed to officials that it is likely that the gates of projects may be opened up and this may lead to flooding in several areas in the state. CM KCR has instructed all elected representatives to remain in their constituencies in order to monitor the flood situation. Leaders in Hyderabad have been asked to monitor the situation from TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Officials lifted 32 gates of SRSP and releasing two lakh cusecs of water from the project in Godavari basin in #Telangana.The inflows to SRSP are 4 lakh cusecs. @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/juid2xk0im â€” V.V. Balakrishna-TNIE (@balaexpressTNIE) July 22, 2021

The neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh has also sounded an alert in view of incessant rains. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the district collectors to be on alert to tackle possible flood-like situations as the IMD has predicted more rains. CM Jagan spoke to district collectors and instructed them to monitor the situation and take necessary steps.

Several rivulets and water bodies at different places in Telangana are in spate following the rains and low-lying areas were inundated.

Guys please help us NIRMAL (GNR colony ) plz we r dying here plz hep us plz @KTRTRS @trspartyonline @trsharish @musharraf_ias @IKReddyAllola plz help us sir pic.twitter.com/TvytVWDhYt â€” Santosh Shetty (@santoshbanu21) July 22, 2021

In its weather warnings for the next five days, the IMD has said heavy to very heavy, with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Kamareddy districts on Thursday.

