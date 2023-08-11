Chief engineer, 8 others injured in fire accident at BBMP headquarters

The incident occurred in the BBMP's quality control laboratory between 5 pm and 5:30 pm.

A major fire broke out at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday evening, August 11 resulting in injuries to nine employees. The incident occurred in the BBMP's quality control laboratory between 5 pm and 5:30 pm. BBMP Chief Engineer Shivakumar, along with eight other individuals from the quality control section – Santhosh Kumar (Executive Engineer), Kiran, Siraj, Manoj, Sridhar, Vijayamala, Jyothi, and Srinivas, sustained injuries during the incident.

According to Times of India, the quality control employees used to test the quality of civic work materials including cement, sand, metal bitumen and others before using them for civic works carried out by BBMP. The incident occurred while conducting a test.

Senior officials from the fire department and the police swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and coordinate the rescue efforts. The injured employees were rushed to St Martha's Hospital for immediate medical attention.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “The injured were initially taken to St Martha’s but later were transfered to the burns ward of Victoria Hospital for specialised care. The cause of the incident will be ascertained during an inquiry.”