Chidambaram compares Rahul Gandhi case to BJP’s Katheria, calls justice system mysterious

His remarks came after BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria got a stay on his conviction of two years in an assault case.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday, August 8, said that the "justice delivery system in India moves in mysterious ways" while comparing the cases of BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "Ram Shanker Karheria MP (BJP) from Etawah was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for two years in a case where he was accused of 'assault'. Within 2-3 days, he got a stay of the conviction from the first appellate court in Agra. Good for Katheria. I have no comment."

"It took Rahul Gandhi more than 4 months to get a stay of his conviction in a case of alleged defamation (slander) – and that too from the Supreme Court. The justice-delivery system in India moves in mysterious ways," the former minister said. His remarks came after Katheria got a stay on his conviction of two years in an assault case.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP following the conviction by a Surat court order in 'Modi surname' remarks defamation case on March 23 this year. The Sessions Court and Gujarat High Court also did not stay the conviction of Rahul Gandhi. On August 4, the Supreme Court stayed the conviction and on August 7, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Gandhi's membership.