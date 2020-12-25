Chicken biryani, condoms, cat food: Dunzoâ€™s delivery trends for India this year

With the lockdown, a lot of people switched to online ordering â€” not just for food but also everyday necessities and groceries. Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzoâ€™s delivery trends for the year showed that Bengaluru ordered onions the most, Pune and Hyderabad ordered milk, Chennai ordered potatoes, and Delhi ordered soft drinks.



Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai, in an attempt to be healthier, picked jaggery over sugar. By way of health alternatives, Delhi got the most quinoa and kale, Mumbai got broccoli and avocado and Pune got brown bread.



In terms of food orders, Bengaluru continued to order in chicken biryani the most. Pune ordered misal pav, while Gurgaon ordered aloo tikki burger, Mumbai ordered dal khichdi, Jaipur got samosas and Chennai residents got idlis.



Chennai, Delhi and Jaipur all ordered more coffee than they ordered tea. Pune ended up ordering twice the amount of Maggi that Mumbai did.



In terms of pharmaceutical deliveries, Dunzo said that over 3X condoms were ordered during the day as compared to the night.



In terms of wellness orders, emergency contraceptive iPill was the top order for Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Delhi as well as Mumbai. Jaipur got pregnancy tests, and Chennai got sanitary napkins. Bengaluru also ordered 22 times the rolling paper than Chennai did.



There was a spike in the adoption of cats and dogs in cities like Bengaluru, and this showed too! Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabadâ€™s top pet food order was cat food, while Gurgaonâ€™s was dog food.



Since people have been shut at home for many months, reading increased as well. The top five book orders were â€˜Wild Himalaya: A Natural History of the Greatest Mountain Range on Earthâ€™ by Stephen Atler, â€˜Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter Youâ€™ by Kavita Devgan, â€˜Rhododendrons in the Mistâ€™ by Ruskin Bond, â€˜Chanakya in Daily Lifeâ€™ by Radhakrishnan Pillai and â€˜A Children's History of Indiaâ€™ by Subhadra Sen Gupta. Read: Swiggy in 2020: Biryani continues to rule, Bengaluru ordered in the most

