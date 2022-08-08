Chess Olympiad closing event in Chennai: List of traffic diversions announced

The valedictory function of the 44th Chess Olympiad will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, August 9.

news Traffic

Ahead of the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad, which was being held in the city from July 28, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced certain traffic diversions as heavy crowds are expected. The valedictory function will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, August 9. Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union ministers and state ministers, and chess players will be present at the function.

According to a press statement from the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, there is expected to be slow movement of traffic at EVR Salai, Central Square, Anna Salai, Raja Muthiaha Salai and the areas in and around Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Vehicles coming from Puliyanthope to Periamet will be diverted at Demelows Point towards Puliyanthope. Similarly, the vehicles from EVK Sampath Salai-Jermiah Road junction will be diverted towards Doveton.

“Commercial vehicles intending to proceed to Central will not be allowed beyond Gengu Reddy Point, Nair Point, Gandhi Irwin Point. Similarly, the commercial vehicles from Parrys will be diverted at Parrys, Kuralagam junction, Mint Street, Wall tax Road, Moolakothalam to reach Vyasarpadi flyover to reach their destination. Hence the road users are requested to plan their travel accordingly and those wish to visit Central Railway Station shall plan in advance,” the police said.

The Chess Olympiad, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28, was hosted by India for the first time ever. The sporting event was held near Mamallapuram, about 50 km from Chennai between July 28 and August 10. The Olympiad which was supposed to be held in Russia, was moved out after its invasion on neighbouring Ukraine. Ahead of the olympiad, several arrangements were made, including a makeover of Chennai’s iconic Napier Bridge to resemble a chess board, as the entire surface was repainted with white and black squares.