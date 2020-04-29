Cheran supports Suriya's decision to release 'Pon Magal Vandhal' on OTT

Producers like SR Prabhu, Kalaipuli S Thanu, J Satish Kumar and Cheran have come out in support of Suriya and Jyothika.

Flix Kollywood

Actor and filmmaker Cheran has come out in support of Suriya and his stance on releasing his wife Jyothika’s film Pon Magal Vandhal on the OTT platform directly. The film was made for theatrical release but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, it was decided that film would release on OTT platform directly.

This, however, did not go too well with the theatres owners and exhibitors and they have threatened to boycott Suriya’s films in the future if the decision is not rescinded.

While the film industry is divided in its opinion on releasing films directly on streaming platforms, producers like SR Prabhu, Kalaipuli S Thanu, J Satish Kumar and Cheran have come out in support of Suriya and Jyothika.

Recently, Cheran has said that this model would work for small budget films but not for high budget films. In support of this, he wrote on his social media page, “Good move by @2D_ENTPVTLTD .. I appreciate and support.. Bcoz it will create a new path for small budget films.. But this way is not suitable for big budget films.. So theatre owners no need to worry in this issue.”

Good move by @2D_ENTPVTLTD .. I appreciate and support.. Bcoz it will create a new path for small budget films.. But this way is not suitable for big budget films.. So theatre owners no need to worry in this issue.. https://t.co/xMc15zNocS — Cheran (@directorcheran) April 25, 2020

Directed by JJ Fredrick, Pon Magal Vandhal is a female centric film that has actor Jyothika playing the central character. An interesting feature about Pon Magal Vandhal is that it has four renowned directors – K Bagyaraj, R Parthiban, Pandiarajan, and Pratap Pothen in important roles. The technical crew of this film includes Govind Vasantha for music, Ramji for cinematography and Ruben for editing. Jyothika’s husband and actor Suriya is bankrolling the film under his banner 2D Entertainments.

With Pon Magal Vandhal is gearing up for OTT release, reports come in that the makers of Trisha’s Paramapadham Vilayattu and Santhanam's Server Sundaram too are also considering this mode of release. Paramapadham Vilayattu is a political thriller film directed by Thirugnanam and the technical crew of this film includes Amrish for music, J Dinesh for cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav for editing. The film is one of Trisha's long delayed projects.

(Content provided by Digital Native)