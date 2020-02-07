Chennithala dubs Kerala Budget 2020 ‘fantasy’ budget, questions increase in taxes

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the government of announcing packages for projects year after year, but never implementing them.

The Congress-led Opposition has dubbed the Kerala Budget for the year 2020-21, which was presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday, as a ‘fantasy budget’.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that by increasing the taxes, the Kerala Finance Minister has given an "electric shock" to the people.

“The 10% increase in the fair value of land will worsen the recession in the real estate sector,” he said, adding that at a time when there is a severe financial crisis, the government has not given any suggestions to tide over the crisis.

Chennithala stated that the government, which has earmarked Rs 2,400 crore for the Kuttanad package, has not utilised any amount of money that was announced for the project last year.

“Even in the last budget, there was an announcement regarding the Wayanad brand of coffee, but so far, we haven’t been lucky to drink the Wayanad-branded coffee,” Chennithala said. The budget has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the Wayanad package.

“The fund allocated for local bodies in the last budget still remains as a line drawn on water, same is the case of the fund set aside for vegetable farming. Nothing has been done for packages for coastal development,” Chennithala added.

The opposition leader also lashed out at the government over its promises that the fiscal deficit will be reduced to 3% and revenue deficit to zero per cent, stating that both have only been sky-rocketing.

A silver coastline to connect the northern and southern end of the state just in four hours has been announced in the budget, which Chennithala has said becomes a “regular promise” in all budgets but has never materialised.

Chennithala added that there are 38 projects in total that get repeated mention in subsequent budgets but are never implemented.

