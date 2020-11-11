Chennaiyin FC launches mobile app for fans ahead of ISL 2020

The app will have updates and information regarding the matches and players, along with fun, interactive interactive content.

news ISL 2020

Chennai-based football club Chennaiyin FC, on Wednesday, launched its official mobile app with an aim to increase engagement with the club’s fans. The move comes ahead of the 7th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), which will kickstart on November 20. A statement released by the club said that the app was released to provide Chennaiyin FC’s supporters with updates and information regarding the club. The app will also have trivia games, quizzes and fun polls. “CFC official app users will enjoy instant updates on club news, exclusive content, and interactive polls,” the statement said. Developed by Fanisko, the club’s official fan engagement partner, the app will also have a special ‘Fan zone’, with filters and trivia with which the club’s fans can cheer for their Marina machans (a local term with which Chennaiyin FC players are referred to). The app can be downloaded for free from the Google PlayStore and Apple AppStore.

The ISL will kickoff on November 20, and the first game will be played between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan FC, in the GMC stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Kerala Blasters have been finalists twice before. This will be the first game for ATK Mohun in the ISL, after the merger between Atletico de Kolkata and Mohun Bagan, India’s oldest football club.

The ISL will have 115 games this year, and all the matches will be held in Goa. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the Tilak Nagar Stadium in Vasco and the GMC Stadium in Bambolim will be the venues in which the games this season will be played. While the schedule for 11 rounds of games, with five matches in each round, has been released, the remaining schedule is yet to be announced.

Eleven clubs will be competing for the title this year -- ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC and FC East Bengal.