Chennai's Triplicane, Arcot Road and other areas to see power cut on Oct 17: List

Power supply will be disrupted between 9 am and 2 pm.

news Power supply

On Saturday, October 17, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) will cut power supply in certain localities in Chennai as part of its routine maintenance. Power supply will be disrupted for five hours from 9 am to 2 pm for the maintenance work. According to TANGEDCO, the supply will be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Areas that will see power disruption

Alwarthiru Nagar: Anbu Nagar, Velan Nagar, Indira Gandhi Nagar, Rama Krishna Salai, New Colony, CV Koil, AVM Avenue, part of Arcot Road, Gandhi Nagar, Veerappa Nagar, Kaikkan Kuppam, Suresh Nagar.

Chepauk: TV Station, Triplicane, PWD Complex, Presidency College, TH Road, MAC Stadium, Bells Road, CNK Road, Ezhilagam Complex, Madras University Complex, Walajah Road, Abdul Kareem Street, Vallaba Agraharam Street, OVM Street, Krishnappa Street and Lane and surrounding areas.

Gummidipoondi: Gummidipoondi Bazaar, New Gummidipoondi, Ma Po Si Nagar, Bypass Road, Munusamy Nagar, SR Kandigai, Thambureddy Palayam, Rettembedu, Rajapalayam, Perianatham, Mangavaram, Appavaram, Choliampakkam, Ayanallur and Enathimelpakkam.

Only on Tuesday, power supply was disrupted in Royapuram areas in Chennai.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) issued a draft regulation to ensure safety norms and regulations are followed. The draft has been issued to create awareness among consumers, in addition to ensure effective implementation of public safety against electric shock and fire hazards.

As per the draft, for multi-storeyed buildings of more than 15 meters height, safety approval from the Electrical Inspector as per Central Electricity Authority (Measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply) Regulations 2010 is mandatory.

Additionally, TANGEDCO has asked its officials to comply with the TNERC guidelines while erecting transformers near large buildings. According to its distribution code, if the total demand of all LT services in the building exceeds 150 KW or if the total floor area of a premises is 900 sq.mt and above, it should have its own distribution transformer within the premises.