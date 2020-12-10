Chennai's Avadi, Anna Nagar to see power cut on December 10, 11

Power supply will be disrupted for five hours for maintenance work in these areas.

Parts of Chennai will experience power shut down for routine maintenance on Thursday, December 10 and Friday, December 11. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that the power will be shut down from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday to carry out maintenance work in the following areas on these two days.

However, if the works are completed before 2 pm, power supply will be restored immediately by TANGEDCO.

December 10, Thursday

Anna Nagar: Anna Nagar West and Anna Nagar West/Extn area, W- Block, B, C & D sector, 11th to 20th main road, Pace Builders Flats & Thiruvalleswarar Nagar, NVN Nagar, CPWD Quarters, Padikuppam Road up to Ben Foundation, Emerald Flats, Classic Apartments, Welcome Colony blocks 1 to 49 A, T V Nagar, J N Salai, Asiad, Rohini & Pioneer Colony, Sindhu Apartment, Mangalam Colony, Mullai Colony, Kurinchi Colony, Jawahar Colony, Shakthi Colony, Old L Block, Old Z Block, AL Block, 4th Avenue, Old Thirumangalam, 12th Main Road, AF Block, Nehru Nagar, 15th Main Road, 11th Main Road and AE Block.

December 11, Friday

Avadi: Sridevi Vaishnavi Nagar, Devi Nagar, Cholan Nagar, Cholambedu main road, Sri Nagar colony, Thamarai Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Srinivasan Nagar, JB Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Power line road (Siva Sakthi Nagar), 60 feet road, Thirukural main road, Jothi Nagar, Tholkapiyan street, Nanul street, Thembavani street, MG Road, Kamaraj Salai, Sinthamani street, and Sakundhalam street.

Meanwhile, showing a positive trend for the first time since lockdown was announced, Tamil Nadu's electricity demand has increased over 9% in October 2020. According to a report in The Hindu, this has increased from being 8,266 million units during the same period last year to 9,086 million units in October this year.

Noting that the recovery was slow in the state even until September, the reports states that Tamil Nadu's power demand had crashed during the lockdown to 25.6% in April and 14.5% in May. However, between April and October this year, the Stateâ€™s power demand has come down by 10% from being 65,627 million units in 2019 to 59,099 million units, during the same period this year.