Chennaiites share fond memories of Prarthana drive-in theatre as it shuts down

Prarthana Theatre, India’s first drive-in theatre, is set to be demolished to make way for ultra-luxury villas.

Flix Kollywood

Prarthana drive-in theatre has been a long cherished landmark in Chennai, and it has a significant heritage of being India’s first such endeavour. With the theatre now shut down and set to be demolished to make way for ultra-luxury villas, Chennaites recall their experiences of watching movies there as the city says its farewell to the iconic cinema hall.

Crackling and unpredictable speakers, children stargazing while the adults watch films, heavy competition from corporate-run multiplexes, dearly held memories with a parent who has since passed away – Prarthana Drive-in Theatre has seen it all ever since its doors first opened to the public in 1991. The theatre had the advantage of being situated near the city’s beach at Injambakkam on the East Coast Road, adding another layer of charm and wonder for movie-goers.

Kamala Theatre’s owner in Chennai, Surya Chidambaram, tells TNM, “The concept of drive-ins was new to India when Prarthana Theatre was first opened, though it’s quite common in many other countries. Prarthana Theatre was forward-thinking that way. In India, there are only a handful of theatres that are not run by large corporate companies. As a dual-screen theatre owner myself, I can understand that it is hard to compete. At Kamala Theatre we have to be mindful of everything down to the amount of chicken that goes in a puff or how much caramel is used in the popcorn. These are not problems that corporate-owned multiplexes need to worry about.” From a personal point of view, Surya adds that for people from the ‘90s generation like himself, Prarthana Theatre represents many fond memories. “The drive-in is a space somewhere between the outside and inside, it is a unique experience that my four-year-old child may now never get to know,” he says.

The Tamil Nadu Multiplex Owners Association President Tiruppur Subramaniam simply says that drive-in options are not as viable in India as they are in several other countries. “Prarthana Theatre had the advantage of being near the sea. The salty air helps keep the mosquitoes away to a degree. This is why we haven’t tried to replicate the model anywhere else,” he says.

However, well-known film tracker Ramesh Bala, speaking to TNM says, “It’s as if a part of the city’s heritage has been lost. Apart from the drive-in space that could accommodate at least a hundred cars, Prarthana Theatre also had open-air seating similar to a stadium that could easily accommodate 250 people.” He also adds that the theatre represented a viewing experience that is hard to compare either to the single-screen or to the multiplex systems. “Single-screen theatres tend to be large, with around a thousand seats. Most audiences do not prefer this any longer and tend to favour the multiplex system of several smaller theatres which seat around 250 to 300 people. At a time like this, more and more single-screen theatres are shutting down or are being converted into marriage halls,” he observes.

“Prarthana is a special memory for (to use the cliche) 90s kids,” says film critic and co-founder of the popular cinema podcast The Other Banana Pod, Aditya Shrikrishna. “I've watched films like Michael Madana Kamarajan to Vaali and even forgettable ones like Sathyaraj's Vallal. Back then it was a family affair with all the cousins as we did not own a car. And if the film didn't interest you as a kid, there was a play area. It's one of those landmarks distinct to Madras that must have been preserved as something historic and maybe even independent, but all of us let it fall by the wayside,” Aditya adds.

Chennaites, on the other hand, have their own insights and memories regarding the famed theatre. Many recall carrying bedspreads, blankets, and more as if going to a picnic spot. For some such as Aarti, Prarthana Theatre represented a kind of freedom that no other theatre offered. “You did not have to book seats, you could move around easily if you wanted to,” she says.

A lawyer, Roshan Jaykumar, recalls, “I've watched at least fifty movies at Prarthana Theater. The first film I ever watched there was Minsara Kanavu (1997), and the last one was Madras (2014). The theatre held on to its charm until the 2000s. Despite the unique pull of watching movies from a car, they didn't really keep up with the times and promote themselves to the younger generation. It was special for us to be able to take mats and chairs to such a place.” Roshan adds that from what he observed, Prarthana Theatre did not attempt to upgrade itself as technology in film production grew. “There was a lack of growth at the theatre in the time after the release of films like Avatar (2009). While CGI and the theatrical experience grew, they failed to catch up,” he says.

For others, the memories associated with the theatre are deeply personal and a source of comfort amid a loss. Anusha Veluswamy from Chennai recalls how her mother, who passed away since, predicted the rise of actor Vijay long before he became a mega star in Kollywood. “My parents enjoyed taking us to an open-air place where we could bring our own food and didn't have to be packed into stuffy, hot theatres. The race to the theatre to find the perfect spot that had the least damaged speakers was part of the game. I remember the work that went into getting ourselves to the drive-in. We would have to pack pillows and blankets to spread on the ground and even foldable chairs. All this had to be done well ahead of time in order to reach the theatre and grab the least damaged speakers. It was like a game,” she quips.

Remembering her mother, Anusha says, “She usually packed leftovers from lunch or if she was in the best of her moods she would make chapatis and tomato thokku. She was a huge fan of Vijay. This was way before he amassed a huge following. Naturally, we went there to watch all of Vijay’s movies. Decades later, after I had my first baby, I remember going back to Prarthana Theatre to watch Vijay’s Nanban (2012). While I pushed my toddler on the swing in their playground, I caught my mother’s smug smile that said ‘I told you Vijay would become a big star!’. She passed away in 2021. Some of my best memories of my mother are from this place,” she says.