Chennai youth kills himself in lodge, hotel owner booked

The man allegedly had an argument with his girlfriend in the hotel on Saturday, following which he took the extreme step.

news Death

A 26-year-old man killed himself at a hotel in Chennai in front of his girlfriend after he allegedly fought with her on Saturday. The police booked the owner of the hotel who had allowed the two to stay despite rules barring the functioning of lodging services in the city due to fear of spreading COVID-19.

According to reports, the man whom the police identified as S Saravanan lived in Thiruvanmiyur and worked as a data entry operator. He had a 19-year-old girlfriend, who is a model and a fashion technology student. Since the two had differences of opinion, Saravanan allegedly invited her to a hotel in Kamarajar Nagar for talking and sorting it out. Despite hotels being shut due to lockdown, the owner of this hotel, Adnan Ali, allowed entry to Saravanan and his girlfriend on Saturday since he and Saravanan were friends.

Within hours of entering the hotel, the couple reportedly had an argument and an inebriated Saravanan killed himself in full view of his girlfriend. The woman, who was initially taken aback at the incident, rushed Saravanan to a private hospital from where he was shifted to a bigger hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after that. Saravananâ€™s body was sent to the Government Hospital at Royapettah for autopsy.

The police, on Monday, registered a case based on a complaint filed by his uncle. They booked Adnan Ali under sections 269 [Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life] and 271 [Disobedience to quarantine rule] of the IPC. He was also booked under section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Epidemic Diseases Act for renting out rooms to visitors in his hotel at a time when such services have been prohibited.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai : 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)