Chennai women from three generations of a family get vaccinated together

The three women were inoculated together at Kauvery hospital in Chennai.

Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, on Thursday, had an interesting case when people came to the hospital for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination. Three women, who were registered to take the COVID-19 vaccine, were not only from the same family but belonged to three different generations. They are aged 102 years, 74 years and 58 years.

Clad in a yellow sari and sitting in a wheelchair, 102-year-old CR Kamalammal was wheeled into Kauvery Hospital for her COVID-19 vaccination. She was accompanied by her 74-year-old daughter, Rama Sridharan, and 58-year-old grand-daughter, Dr Sumana Premkumar who is a radiation oncologist in Chennai. The three women were inoculated together at the private hospital in Chennai.

Under the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, which commenced on March 1, senior citizens above the age of 60 years and citizens between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities are eligible to take the vaccination. Apart from government-run facilities, private hospitals, too, have been roped in administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for the COVID-19 vaccine, which includes the service charge.

"The vaccine is safe and I urge everyone to take it immediately, as I did. There are no hassles. Everybody should be hale and happy," said 102-year-old, smiling and holding up the “Just Got Vaccinated” board.

Watch: Kamalammal after getting vaccinated

According to hospital officials, Kamalammal was full of smiles during the entire vaccination procedure. “It is really interesting to see so many senior citizens coming forward to take their dose of vaccines, and this particular family with the senior-most person is truly an example for other elderly people,” said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital.

“The vaccines are safe and administered as per the government protocols and we insist more people to come forward and take the vaccine, in order to fight against the pandemic,” he added.

Several political leaders and celebrities who are eligible under the second phase, including actor Latha and Sripriya, have also taken the vaccine.

Persons eligible under the second phase can register themselves on the Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app.

Read: How to register on Co-WIN portal for vaccination: A step-by-step guide