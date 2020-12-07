Chennai woman booked for abusing cops after being caught for drinking and driving

While the man at the steering wheel was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, the woman was booked for assaulting a police officer.

news Crimeq

A viral video of a 28-year-old woman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, abusing and harassing a police officer in Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur caused outrage on social media on Sunday. Kamini, who works as an assistant direction in the film industry, verbally abused traffic police personnel after they intercepted the car she and her friend were travelling in. Police seized the vehicle after a breathalyser test revealed that the 27-year-old software engineer Todla Seshu Prasad, who was driving the car, was inebriated. The woman was booked under three sections of the Indian penal code for assault and using obscene language on the police personnel.

According to the police, the incident took place at Kamarajar avenue in Thiruvanmiyur at 8.30 pm on Saturday. A routine check for drinking and driving was underway and the police stopped the car the duo were travelling in. When the man who was driving was told to blow into the breathalyser, the alcohol reading showed 209 micrograms of alcohol content, well beyond the permissible limit.

The police then seized the car and booked the driver for drinking and driving. While the case was being registered however, the driver's friend Kamini can be seen in the video abusing the traffic inspector Mariappan and his team. In three videos that were shot at the spot she loudly argues with police and uses obscenities. She claims to be involved in serials and asks why the police have a problem with what she does (drinking and driving). The man with her attempts to calm her down and tries to reason with police. The traffic police meanwhile warns her to cooperate with them.

The inspector, following the incident, lodged a complaint with the Thiruvanmiyur police station against the woman. A case was registered under Sections 294(b) (obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian penal code.