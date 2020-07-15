Chennai sees dip in active COVID-19 cases, Kodambakkom has highest number of patients

Adyar reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of patients under treatment in this zone to 1,164.

Coronavirus COVID-19

On Tuesday, 9,483 persons in Chennai were tested for coronavirus on July 14. Of this, 1,078 persons have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). This takes the active cases in Chennai, or the number of patients currently under treatment in the city to 15,814. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in Chennai stands at 79,662.

It an interim relief, Chennai has reported a 3.06% increase in COVID-19 recoveries. While the number of patients who recovered from the disease was 60,694 on Monday, 1,858 more patients recovered on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 62, 552.

Active cases

According to the data by GCC, although Kodambakkam zone continues to have the highest number of active COVID-19 patients among the 15 zones, a tota

l of 331 have recovered in the last 24 hours, reducing the active cases in this zone to 2,199.

Another zones, which have more than 1,000 active cases, too, have reported marginal recoveries.

Anna Nagar

July 14: 1,560

July 13: 1,610

Teynampet

July 14: 1,497

July 13: 1,562

Royapuram

July 14: 1,214

July 13: 1,243

Tondiarpet

July 14: 1,006

July 13: 1,148

Chennaiâ€™s overall growth rate of new COVID-19 cases, which is a seven-day average, stood at 5.6%. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6) has the highest growth rate at 11.5%, followed by Ambattur (Zone 4) at 9.6%.

Recoveries

Royapuram continued to report a high number of recoveries, at 8,455. Other zones with recoveries more than 1,000 are Tondiarpet (7,252), Teynampet (7,177), Anna Nagar (7,107), Kodambakkam (6,569), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (5,110), Adyar (3,956), Valsaravakkam (3,040), Ambattur (2,855), Tiruvottiyur (2,355), Madhavaram ((2.034), Perungudi (1,678), Sholinganallur (1,307) and Manali (1,151).

Deaths

Chennai has reported 1,295 deaths so far, with three zones recording more than 150 deaths â€” Teynampet (197), Tondiarpet (181) and Royapuram (171).

Over 4,000 COVID-19 patients in quarantine

According to Chennai Corporationâ€™s HQIMS app, which gives details of the number of people in home quarantine and the quarantine duration, 4,865 COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms are in home quarantine, per the figure on July 14. Till date, 1,21,798 such patients have completed their quarantine period.

A total of 1,11,167 people under quarantine are contacts of positive cases, while 3,598 people are in quarantine following travelling from the states. A total of 9,359 individual are have been tested but are waiting for results.

The app It also allows people to purchase groceries and daily essentials from this app.

According to the Chennai Corporation, 17,134 Fever clinics were conducted in the city from May 8 till July 14. Of the 10,65,981 people who attended the clinics, 55,194 are symptomatic patients and were tested. Others were given medicines for minor ailments.