Chennai to see heavy rains till October 10, yellow warning issued in parts of TN

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till October 8 as high speed winds are expected over north Tamil Nadu coast and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

Moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday, October 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Heavy rain is to be expected in Chennai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from October 6 to 10. A yellow warning has been issued to these districts as well. In its bulletin on Thursday morning, the IMD said that Tamil Nadu is expected to be cloudy and parts of the state will experience rain with moderate lightning and thunder.

Chennai is also expected to have light showers with thunder and lightning on October 6. However, moderate to heavy rain with lightning and thunder in the city is expected from October 7 to 10. Chennai experienced heavy rain on Wednesday, October 5, in parts like Purasawalkam, Nungambakkam, Chepet, Egmore and Tambaram. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea on October 6 as high speed winds of 50 to 60km per hour are expected to prevail over north Tamil Nadu coast and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. High speed winds are likely to prevail in other coastal areas of Tamil Nadu including the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast.

A warning has been issued for fishermen on October 7 and 8 as well, since high speed winds of 50 to 60 km per hour are expected to prevail over the Comorin area, Gulf of Manna, south Tamil Nadu coast, and southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast, the IMD bulletin said.

Earlier, Chennai saw heavy rainfall on September 28 and several parts of the city were waterlogged subsequently. The city was experiencing heavy rainfall last week due to cyclonic circulation in the lower part of the upper atmosphere over Tamil Nadu.