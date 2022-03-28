Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital performs successful paediatric liver transplants

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals in Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, March 26 announced two successful paediatric living donor liver transplants. A girl aged 4 years from Arakkonam, Chennai, and a boy aged 2 years from West Bengal, who were brought to Kauvery Hospital Chennai, were diagnosed to have liver diseases that needed a liver transplant at the earliest, to save their lives.

Speaking on the transplant procedure, Dr Elankumaran K, Senior Consultant & Head - Liver Disease and Transplantation Centre said, “The first child, a 4-year-old girl was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder which can be cured only through a liver transplant. After evaluation, her mother was found to be the suitable donor. The transplant was performed successfully and all underlying conditions were treated.

The second child, a 2-year-old boy, suffered from fever and jaundice for a week, and was later referred to our hospital for high-end treatment. The baby was diagnosed with Severe Liver Failure and was placed under Intensive Care. Soon he became unconscious and was taken up for an emergency liver transplant. Evaluation of the members of the family led to his father emerging as a suitable donor. Within two days of admission, the child underwent Living Donor Liver Transplantation and recovered without any complications.”

Both children were monitored and supported very carefully, under intensive care, by a highly experienced team of doctors, nurses and technicians, Dr Elankumaran added.

Both the children recovered completely without any complications, and are active. The treatment charges of the 4-year-old girl child were met by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), while the 2-year-old child was partially funded by Kauvery Hospital and crowd funding.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Member of Parliament, said, “I congratulate Dr Elankumaran and the team at Kauvery Hospital on the success of paediatric liver transplants. The treatments which were funded through various sources have given a new lease of life to the children. This shall instil great hope among people who continue to be hesitant to undergo such treatments at private hospitals.”