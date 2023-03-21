Chennai’s iconic Anna Nagar Tower reopens for public after 12 years

Tamil Nadu Ministers KN Nehru and Ma Subramanian inaugurated the renovated Anna Nagar Tower, on Monday evening.

After a long hiatus of 12 years, the Anna Nagar Tower, located inside Visvesvaraya Park, was inaugurated for the public, on Monday, March 20. Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru and Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, inaugurated the tower.

According to reports, renovation work costing Rs 97.60 lakh was carried out and grills were installed to cover the balconies in all twelve floors of the building, along with installing lights, walkway, play area and restoration of a pond. The 135-feet-tall tower with 12 floors was closed in 2011 due to repeated instances of suicides and damages inflicted on the structure by the public.

The entry fee to Anna Nagar tower, which was Rs 2, is planned to be increased to Rs 10. An official told DT Next that the local body decided to increase the fare for the purpose of maintenance, and the proposal is yet to be approved.