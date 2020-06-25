Chennaiâ€™s COVID-19 numbers see sharp hike as 1,834 persons test positive

Tamil Nadu has 30,064 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Chennai saw a sharp increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported from the city as 1,834 persons were diagnosed with the disease on Thursday. The total number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the state capital is 18,969. Tamil Nadu reported 45 deaths on Thursday.

The state reported 3,509 new cases of COVID-19, of which 3,358 are persons without any travel history. 151 persons, who had recently arrived in Tamil Nadu from other states and countries, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The total number of cases reported in the state as of Thursday is 70,977, of which 30,064 are active cases. 39,999 patients who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 were discharged on recovery.

Madurai reported 203 new cases, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 820. Chengalpattu district reported 191 new cases of COVID-19, taking the number of patients undergoing treatment for the disease in the district to 1,986.

Thiruvallur, Vellore and Ramanathapuram districts also reported significant numbers of new cases on Thursday â€” 170, 168 and 140, respectively. Thiruvallur has 1,160 active COVID-19 patients as of Thursday.

Tamil Nadu tested 32,543 samples belonging to 30,307 persons on Thursday.

Of the 45 persons who succumbed to the disease, 29 were undergoing treatment in government health facilities and 16 were being treated in private hospitals. Three patients whose deaths were reported on Thursday did not have any comorbid conditions at the time of admission into the hospitals, according to the state governmentâ€™s medical bulletin.

217 passengers who had arrived in Tamil Nadu on domestic flights have tested positive for the coronavirus. Till Wednesday, 1,090 flights have landed in various airports in the state, bringing in over 74,000 passengers.

Taking note of increasing number of COVID-19 patients being reported from interior districts like Madurai and Ramanathapuram, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu cancelled bus services between districts inside a zone. The government made e-pass mandatory for anybody who wants to travel outside of their districts.