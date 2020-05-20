Chennai residents brace for hotter days ahead as mercury levels soar

Weather Blogger Pradeep John while asserting that Tuesday was the hottest day of the year in the city, he warned residents to brace for an even hotter day on Wednesday.

news Weather

For the first time this summer, mercury levels in Chennai soared over 40 degree celsius. On Tuesday, as of 5.30 pm according to Regional Meteorological Centre’s bulletin, the temperature recorded at Chennai Nungambakkam was at 41.3 degree celsius and 41.4 degree celsius at Meenambakkam. This is a variation of 3.8 and 3.0 degrees respectively from normal. Chennai recorded the highest temperature in the state on Tuesday.

Other districts that recorded over 40 degree celsius on Tuesday include Cuddalore with 40.0 degrees, Madurai airport at 40.4 degrees, Tiruttani with 41.3 degrees and Vellore with 41.3 degrees. The temperature recorded in all these districts is a little over normal. While in Cuddalore, it is a departure by 3.1 degrees, in Madurai it is by 2.5 degrees, while it is 0.6 degrees in Tiruttani and by 2 degrees in Vellore.

Weather Blogger Pradeep John, while asserting that Tuesday was the hottest day of the year in the city, warned residents to brace for an even hotter day on Wednesday.

“Remember tomorrow the heat from Rayalseema zone will be advected (transfer of heat) here towards Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu zone. It will be more sizzling hot tomorrow than today. Expecting some of the numbers of 41 C to increase to 42/43 C. Even at night we can feel the warm wind,” he wrote on his post.

This sudden rise in temperature levels in north Tamil Nadu regions is attributed to the adverse effect of the Cyclone Amphan, in addition to the dry land breeze from Rayalaseema and Telangana regions brought on by the Westerlies. This trend is expected to remain for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, parts of Tamil Nadu have received a good amount of rainfall. On Tuesday, Anaimaduvu Dam in Salem received five cms of rainfall while Agaram Seegur in Perambalur district received three cms. According to forecast, rainfall is expected to continue in districts like The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Thirunelveli and Virudhunagar ranging from thundershowers to light rains.