Chennai reports 1,373 new patients with COVID-19, active cases at 16,882

2,141 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 new deaths were recorded in Tamil Nadu on June 18.

Chennai reported 1,373 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the disease in Chennai district now at 16,882. The number of active patients with COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu is at 23,965 as of Thursday, and 28,641 persons have recovered from the disease. There have been a total of 52,334 cases in the state.

On Thursday, 2,141 new patients of COVID-19 were reported, 1,017 patients were discharged and 49 new deaths were recorded.

Thiruvallur reported 123 new cases and Chengalpattu reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Kancheepuram recorded 55 cases.

50 persons who recently arrived in Tamil Nadu were also reported to have COVID-19 on Thursday. Six from Qatar and two each from Singapore and Maldives have tested positive. Five persons from Delhi and one person from Assam who travelled via flight have also been tested positive. 23 people from Maharashtra, three each from Kerala and Gujarat, two from Rajasthan and one each from Goa, Delhi and Puducherry arrived in Tamil Nadu by road.

Of the 49 deaths reported in Thursdayâ€™s bulletin, 13 persons died in private hospitals while 36 patients died while undergoing treatment in government hospitals. Thursdayâ€™s death toll reported in the bulletin includes three persons who died on May 31, June 4 and June 6.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu also tested 26,736 samples belonging to 25,719 persons. The total number of persons tested in the state till Thursday is 7.63 lakh.

Due to the higher number of cases arising from Chennai and its neighbouring three districts, the government of Tamil Nadu has announced a 12-day lockdown in these areas starting on June 19 till June 30.